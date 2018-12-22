Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 685,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

