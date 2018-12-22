Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) PT Set at $81.00 by Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been given a $81.00 target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

