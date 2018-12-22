MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,450 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

LPX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,450 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-buys-28450-shares-of-louisiana-pacific-co-lpx.html.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.