MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OAS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

