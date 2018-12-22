MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 124,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,869,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,554,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,887,000 after acquiring an additional 789,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLL opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.67.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

