MGM Resorts International (MGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 15,369,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,623. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,976,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,587 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,078,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,993 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

