MGM Resorts International (MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.50

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 4687667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,976,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,587 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,078,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,973,000 after buying an additional 2,584,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.50” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-23-50.html.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.