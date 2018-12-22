MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGPI. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 613,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,659. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $951.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.16.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $601,506.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP K. Pigott Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,683.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,425 shares of company stock worth $200,710 and sold 45,681 shares worth $3,104,270. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 71.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

