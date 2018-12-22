Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 36,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Michael Kors by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $103,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,596 shares of company stock worth $12,751,317 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of KORS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

