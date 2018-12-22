Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,123,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,663 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $39,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 90.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/micro-focus-international-plc-mfgp-stake-boosted-by-fmr-llc.html.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.