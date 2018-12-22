Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Palo Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,011.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,576.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,475,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,717,000 after buying an additional 1,419,915 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,930.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 79,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

