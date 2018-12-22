Milacron (MCRN) & Enviro Technologies (EVTN) Head-To-Head Survey

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milacron and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Milacron presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. Given Milacron’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Milacron is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Milacron has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milacron and Enviro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron $1.23 billion 0.69 $1.10 million $1.69 7.15 Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 5.61 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milacron.

Profitability

This table compares Milacron and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron 3.07% -87.32% 6.90% Enviro Technologies -27.99% -718.46% -19.93%

Summary

Milacron beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking processes, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segment's products are used in various markets, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

