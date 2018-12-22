Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Insider Dj Monagle III Sells 17,454 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $870,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 587,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

