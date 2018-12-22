Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $190,733.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 66,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $834,377.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,600 shares of company stock worth $70,220 and have sold 122,724 shares worth $1,447,581. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 28.6% during the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 38.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

