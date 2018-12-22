Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $443,000 in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,889,000 after purchasing an additional 229,627 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,934,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.88. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

