Mohawk Industries (MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.82

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.82 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 1740100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $210.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Brian Carson purchased 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.34 per share, with a total value of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,893.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 459,744 shares of company stock worth $55,080,309. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 59.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after buying an additional 84,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,927,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,970,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

