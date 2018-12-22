Molina Healthcare (MOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.92.

MOH opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $28,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,076. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after buying an additional 2,110,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,953,000 after buying an additional 932,905 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,856,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 290.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after buying an additional 748,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after buying an additional 709,776 shares during the period.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

