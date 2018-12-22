Monaco Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.70 Million (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Monaco token can now be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monaco has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.02643276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00147318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00181621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025051 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@MCOCrypto. The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monaco Token Trading

Monaco can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EXX, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, DDEX, OKEx, Coinnest, ABCC, YoBit, Upbit, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinrail and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

