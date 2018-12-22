Morgan Stanley Boosts Biogen (BIIB) Price Target to $401.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $401.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Biogen stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 25.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Biogen by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Biogen by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Biogen by 21,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 662,120 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $218,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 524,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

