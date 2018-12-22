Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.67

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 8171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 47,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.67” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/morgan-stanley-china-a-share-fund-caf-hits-new-1-year-low-at-17-67.html.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF)

There is no company description available for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.