Morgan Stanley Has $399.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,746,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $399,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 161.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $34.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

