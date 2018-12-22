Morgan Stanley Has $424.50 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $424,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,024,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,971,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,330 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242,434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 244,859 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 243,985 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,065,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $292.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.2678 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

