Morgan Stanley Has $455.55 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,077,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $455,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 over the last three months. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

