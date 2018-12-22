Morgan Stanley Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Price Target to $53.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MXIM. Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $29,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $1,414,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,005 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.