Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.45

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 33492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust’s objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties consisting of approximately nine million square feet of gross leasable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

