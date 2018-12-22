Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,736 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $1,771,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,673,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,798,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Morningstar stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 166,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,501. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.74.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
