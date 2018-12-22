Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.95 ($0.39), with a volume of 8631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Moss Bros Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Moss Bros Group Company Profile (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

