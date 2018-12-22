National Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT)

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

“ XFLT posted NII/share of $0.21 for F4Q18, matching the dividend but a penny shy of our estimate. The portfolio was largely unchanged at $120.9mm as one would expect given the asset coverage ratio closed the quarter at 304%, unchanged from the 6/30/18 quarter.



 NII/share was up significantly Q/Q as a result of F3Q18 being negatively impacted by reclassifications of CLO income. Thus, we think that F4Q18 is more representative of the run rate of earnings power for the portfolio although we expect volatility to boost earnings materially through F2019.



 The past seven weeks or so have been the most favorable environment for CLO equity since February of 2016. As a reminder, CLOs are effectively long volatility with a five-year revolving pool of assets and liabilities locked in for twelve years (with a two-year non-call period).



 At the end of October, we began to see hung deals in the BSL (broadly syndicated loan) market. Loan fund outflows have been substantial the past four weeks and have picked up steam, which we attribute to negative headlines from certain individuals and publications that have forced loan funds to sell-down good credits and allowed XFLT and other managers to purchase loans at cheaper prices and thus higher yields.



 This technical dislocation at a time when defaults have actually declined should enable XFLT’s CLO book to build par and augment cash flows. Aside from relative value trades within the CLOs, XFLT has a unique ability to make these relative value trades in its first/second lien loan books as well as its corporate bonds.



 We are revising our F2019 NII/share estimate to $0.94 from $0.95 and maintaining our F2020 NII/share estimate of $0.89. ,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

NYSE XFLT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Franklin bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $29,527.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,706 shares of company stock worth $66,852 and sold 5,145 shares worth $50,585.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the third quarter worth $122,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 511.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 201,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,206 shares during the last quarter.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.