NetApp (NTAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.42.

NetApp stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,865.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

