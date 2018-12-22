NetCoin (NET) Price Hits $0.0002

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, NetCoin has traded flat against the dollar. NetCoin has a total market capitalization of $166,683.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.02240182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00462284 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007071 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

NetCoin Profile

NetCoin (CRYPTO:NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. NetCoin’s official website is netcoin.io. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NetCoin is forum.netcoin.io.

NetCoin Coin Trading

NetCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.