Netflix (NFLX) PT Lowered to $440.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $470.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.09.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.45, for a total transaction of $255,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,378.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $376,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $107,534,375. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

