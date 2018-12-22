Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 650,603 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 650,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $122,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,109,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,346,000 after buying an additional 4,916,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 41,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,730,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,712,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

FHB opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

