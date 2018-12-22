Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $131.41 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $131,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 585.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $117.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

