New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,300 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $105,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,319,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 773,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,032,000 after buying an additional 47,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Centene by 82.5% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $308,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,540 shares of company stock worth $2,536,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $148.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

