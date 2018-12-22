New Zealand Energy (NZ) Stock Price Up 50%

New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) shares rose 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 232,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 299,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

