Newell Brands (NWL) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.88% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We also see several potential positive catalysts, including initial FY19 guidance (likely mid-Feb) and the final round of asset divestitures in 1H19. In addition, we expect NWL to provide a detailed roadmap for the continuing ops business, with detailed deliverables (perhaps at CAGNY), which we believe should give investors more confidence & clarity in NWL’s l.t. earnings/cash flow prospects. NWL shares have shown solid follow-through after the stock jumped on Q3 earnings (+8% vs. and while we are prudently trimming our estimate for total divestiture proceeds to just under $10B (given rising interest rates, a choppier business environment & the multiples received to date), we continue to see a favorable risk/reward & significant upside to shares from here. We reiterate our Outperform rating and $36 price target.””

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NWL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NWL opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4,814.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,308,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,568,000 after buying an additional 11,078,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,188,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,120,000 after buying an additional 3,982,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,027,000 after buying an additional 1,906,362 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,506,000 after buying an additional 614,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,267,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

