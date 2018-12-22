Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Down 5.8%

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 15,918,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,804,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In related news, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,677.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 93.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 86.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 77,864 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $381,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 201,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,621,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,815,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

