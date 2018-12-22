NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Shares Down 7.9%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 880,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 705,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

NLNK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NewLink Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 42.27% and a negative net margin of 253.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,614,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 930,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 691,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

