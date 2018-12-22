Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.35

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 1446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $137,076.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 39.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,846,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

