NEXT (NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,600 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. HSBC raised shares of NEXT to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,078.19 ($66.36).

LON:NXT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,110 ($53.70). 1,249,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

