Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $991.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $712.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $981.19 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,140.00 target price (down previously from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/nexus-investment-management-inc-sells-118-shares-of-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.