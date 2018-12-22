NFI Group (NFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.59

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.59 and last traded at C$32.67, with a volume of 130949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFI. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$754.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 2.83999974483695 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NFI Group (NFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.59” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/nfi-group-nfi-hits-new-52-week-low-at-32-59.html.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.