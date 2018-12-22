Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 96200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nicola Mining (NIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/nicola-mining-nim-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-09.html.

About Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 38 mineral claims located in Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont property comprising 20 mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares area, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares area.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicola Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicola Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.