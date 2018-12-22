Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCBS. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $455.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 24.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $42,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $249,606.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,193,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.