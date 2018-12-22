Nidec (NJDCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nidec has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

