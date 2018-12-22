Nike (NKE) Given New $87.06 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $87.06 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $51.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. FBR & Co set a $53.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,472,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,353. Nike has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nike by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Nike by 784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Nike by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 365,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

