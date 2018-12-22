Nike (NKE) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.76.

NKE traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,472,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

