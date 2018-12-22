NiSource Inc. (NI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. NiSource reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,526. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 114.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 70.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

