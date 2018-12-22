No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $249,505.00 and $516,011.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.02613051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00146994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00179029 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024924 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025024 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,762,012 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

