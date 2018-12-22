Nobilis Health (HLTH) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) dropped 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 387,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 328,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 490,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.63% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

